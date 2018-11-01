Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gaston Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had damaged a lock on his storage building to gain access and stole several items. The suspect stole a Craftsman air compressor, a Dewalt drill, two Dewalt saws and a radio totaling $830.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that sometime between then and June had entered his storage unit by pulling siding off the building. The suspect stole 20 feet of fence valued at $200.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A guest at the Clinton Inn from Georgia reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a tool box with $3,000 worth of power-tools in it from the back of his truck.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s on U.S. 401-Bypass reported Wednesday that a man had come into the store on Monday and loaded a cart with a Craftsman inverter, a Dewalt power hammer kit and a Dewalt power-tool kit totaling $1,489. The man then left the store without paying and got into a pickup truck.

The plates were run from the video which came back saying the vehicle had been stolen from Georgia.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Three St. Andrews University students had their vehicle windows broken by a BB-gun Wednesday. One reported the rear driver side window busted at approximately $200, the second reported a rear passenger window broken valued at $200 and the third reported a rear window struck causing $200 of damage. The incidents are currently being investigated.

Sex offender violation

LAURINBURG — The police department got a call from probation and parlor Wednesday about an alert of a sex offender being on the property of Sycamore Lane Elementary. He never went into the school building. James Edward Chavis, 56, of Frances Street, Gibson, was arrested Thursday and charged with sex offender on educational property and probation violation. He was given a $5,000 bond for each charge totaling $10,000.

Bomb threat

LAURINBURG — AT&T on U.S. 401 Bypass reported to the police department on Wednesday that a customer called in angry about the termination of their account and threatened to place a bomb in the store and blow it up. The incident is under investigation.

