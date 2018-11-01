Classic cars converge on Laurinburg

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Benny Huff gives both the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department folders containing the token of appreciation for helping out with getting everyone through the county safely. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Benny Huff gives both the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department folders containing the token of appreciation for helping out with getting everyone through the county safely. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Close to 100 cars pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot Thursday on their way to North Myrtle Beach for a classic car event. The caravan had drivers from all over the state as well as a few beyond. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Close to 100 cars pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot Thursday on their way to North Myrtle Beach for a classic car event. The caravan had drivers from all over the state as well as a few beyond. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Close to 100 cars pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot Thursday on their way to North Myrtle Beach for a classic car event. The caravan had drivers from all over the state as well as a few beyond. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Close to 100 cars pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot Thursday on their way to North Myrtle Beach for a classic car event. The caravan had drivers from all over the state as well as a few beyond. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Close to 100 cars pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot Thursday on their way to North Myrtle Beach for a classic car event. The caravan had drivers from all over the state as well as a few beyond. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Close to 100 cars pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot Thursday on their way to North Myrtle Beach for a classic car event. The caravan had drivers from all over the state as well as a few beyond.

LAURINBURG — History crowded the parking lot of Golden Corral here on Thursday with dozens of classic cars gathering at the second stop location of the caravan. And they stopped for a specific purpose.

Around 90 classic car owners from the Carolinas, Virginia, and West Virginia joined together at 9 a.m. at a rest area below Asheboro to make the trip to North Myrtle Beach for the three-day “Fun in the Sun” car event. The group was joined by several more car owners in Laurinburg. By the time the destination is reached, 98 cars will have joined the caravan.

Organizer Benny Huff says there’s more to the gatherings than just the cars.

“It’s the fellowship the cars bring,” Huff said. “The cars come out and people come to look at the cars and we’ve all become friends.”

The cars will be out for viewing on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It is the sixth time Huff has organized a run down to the beach and it’s the second time they’ve stopped in Laurinburg. For Huff, it was an easy decision to stop in the city because it’s a halfway point but also because of how helpful both the sheriff’s office and police department have been.

“I want everyone in Laurinburg to know that we are so indebted to the cooperation we get from the police and sheriff’s departments here,” Huff said. “They’ve done an excellent job of helping us get here.”

As a token of his appreciation, Huff gave a donation to both of the departments. While the sheriff’s office isn’t releasing yet what the money will be put towards, Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams said the police department will putting it towards the annual “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event.

“Any funds we get whether it be donations or private citizens we’re putting it towards our Shop with a Cop this year,” Williams said. “The hurricane derailed us this year with our softball tournament which is our main means of raising the funds so we’re looking at all the alternative ways to get to our goal.”

Last year the police department held its third annual program where the department helped 35 families purchase gifts for Christmas. The families were given $200 to shop and were then treated to Smithfield Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q.

Williams also said that he was happy the group chose to stop in Laurinburg since there are plenty of other cities that they could have stopped in but they chose to eat, gas up and re-group here. Besides that he’s glad they chose to stop due to the history each of the vehicles bring with it.

”There’s history out here from the 30s, the 40s, the 60s and the 70s that have been restored and brought back to life,” Williams said. “It’s a part of American history that we need to keep alive … Most of these guys out here, it’s the common denominator, being able to see their vehicle come alive and drive it and put it on the road.”

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

