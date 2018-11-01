Referendum questions to be answered

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be going live to answer questions from the public about the upcoming sales tax referendum.

Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham will be live on Facebook Monday to answer any questions about the sales tax referendum and possible multi-generational center.

There will be two times for the community to bring their questions, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The live event is help just one day before election day which will determine if the sales-tax referendum will be passed or not.

If the referendum is passed it will raise the sales tax, which is a tax paid on almost everything purchased in the county, a quarter-of-a-penny. The sales tax increase would take the rate from 6.75 percent to 7 percent and will not create an increase in property tax.

The money raised from it would go straight to Parks and Recreation and would help fund the operating costs of the center but will also to help with different things in the department.