FEMA will close for election day

LAURINBURG — With clection day looming on Tuesday, FEMA will shut down its station on Saturday at Scotland Place.

Next week the Board of Elections will set up the voting site on Monday and will take it down Wednesday. FEMA will come back to Scotland Place and set up stations on Thursday to resume services.

According to Office Manager for Scotland Parks and Recreation Tammy Jacobs, FEMA may leave again Nov. 14, but that date is not finalized yet.

“FEMA will take registrations are Tuesday, Nov. 13, so anyone who has not yet registered with FEMA needs to do so by said date,” stated Jacobs.