Eagles helping Eagles

LAUREL HILL — About 40 middle school students came all the way from Durham to Carver Middle School to donate a truck full of hurricane relief supplies on Thursday morning as part of the “Eagle to Eagle Hurricane Relief Drive.”

Staff and students from Neal Middle School in Durham arrived by bus and Carver Middle HOSA and Beta Club students prepared a big welcome by laying out a red carpet and balloons were tied with school colors of both of the middle schools. The Carver students even made a welcome sign.

“All the students in the school signed the poster and we used sharpies and cut out letters to make it; (the supplies) will help students here,” said Kourtni Boney, an eighth-grader.

The two middle schools are connected not only by their mascots, but also a principal.

“I was born and raised in Laurinburg and I felt it was my duty to help,” said Joe Biggs, eighth-grade principal for Neal Middle School. “I didn’t know we had the same mascot, at first, but it joins us together.”

He stated that he and the Neal Middle staff came up with a plan to give back and began to put together the drive.

“We want this connection between the schools and for students to see that we can turn Hurricane Florence from tragedy to a success story,” said Mary Hemphill, Carver Middle principal. “We are going to keep this going and pay it forward to them.”

Students and staff together unloaded the truck full of water, canned goods, cleaning supplies, toiletries and various items that were then sorted. Facilitator and Administrator Intern Nakia McDougald was in charge of preparing Carver Middle for the visitors and supplies.

“It’s humbling and grateful — someone two hours away to think of us says a lot,” said McDougald.

The Carver Middle School will have the supplies available for the public on school days, Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

“Eagles working with Eagles is what this is about (and) the Scotland County community is going to be so blessed,” added Hemphill.

Jael Pembrick can be reached be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

