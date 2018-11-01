Voting slows on Halloween

LAURINBURG — One-Stop Early Voting slowed once again Wednesday, with well under 400 voters making it to the polls.

There were 355 voters who did cast their ballot on the 11th day of voting, with 225 of them being registered Democrats, 53 registered Republicans and 77 were unaffiliated. Women continued to show strength in their numbers — with 221 coming out as opposed to 130 men, there were four who were unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast Wednesday, 171 were white, 160 were black, 10 were American Indian, three were Asian, one was “other” and 10 were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through the rest of this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with Saturday being the final day, opening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

Total numbers

So far there have been 4,932 voters to cast a ballot, with 2,969 being Democrats, 792 being Republicans, nine being Libertarians and 1,162 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 2,678 have been white, 1,912 black, 208 American Indian, 19 Asian, nine multi-racial, 19 “other” and 87 unidentified. There were also 2,841 women who came out to vote, 2,025 men and 66 unidentified.

