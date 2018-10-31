Haunted house was a success, according to organizers

LAURINBURG — More than a thousand people came out to the “The Insanitarim: Nightmare on Main Street” during its dual weekend run.

The event was put on by Scotland County Parks and Recreation and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce at 116 Roper St. in downtown Laurinburg.

The event saw around 1,500 people go through its doors to get scares. Despite not reaching over 2,000 Parks and Recreation Coordinator Cody Suggs says that overall the event was a success.

“The numbers weren’t what they were the year before and we had a couple of hiccups with the sets and props,” Suggs said. “But overall everyone who came out seemed to enjoy it and that was the goal of the event.”

The haunted house was scheduled to go on Oct. 19-20 as well as Oct. 26-27. Due to rain, however, the event was canceled for the night of Oct. 26.

Last year the haunted house brought in more than 2,000 guests at a different location and, while it was disappointing, to have lower numbers organizers were happy with what was put on.

“I think the event as a whole went great and we had a lot of local support and some people from out of town,” said Chris English, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce. “It wasn’t as big as last year with the prison location but we got a lot of great feedback from people who thought it was better than a lot of more established haunted houses in the area.”

During the last night of the event the band Gravy Biscuit performing outside the haunted house to go along with the festival atmosphere of the event.

“I think a lot of people really liked the festival atmosphere with the vendors and the band,” English said. “I think the band made the wait a little more tolerable.”

All of the money that was raised from the haunted house goes back into the community — to parks and recreation and the chamber to fund various programs and initiatives.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]rgexchange.com

