Shrimp boats are a great dinner option

Typically I try to not do the same category of food back to back. However, I don’t have anything else, so we’re back to seafood for another week.

But this week is slightly different — we’re doing shrimp as opposed to tilapia. Today we’re doing “Garlic Shrimp Zucchini Boats,” which, let me tell you, are so good.

I was inspired with this from the one and only Tasty page on Facebook which showed this delicious creation. Naturally, I took my own liberties with it and here we are.

As we’ve all figured out at this point, I love zucchini, cheese and garlic so this was a perfect dish for me. I will say there was one thing that was extremely difficult: cutting the zucchini.

With this, you have to cut the veggie in half lengthwise, with I apparently cannot do evenly to save my life. I might just be incompetent. If you look closely at the photo you will see one boat is much smaller than the others because I just can’t do it. I even cut the top off and tried standing it up and cutting. It didn’t work.

I will also say that this recipe is for two meals if you want to add more double up on the recipe but this also tastes just as good the next day as it does straight out of the oven.

There will also likely be more of the shrimp filling than is needed but whatever is left over in the skillet, tastes just as good straight out of the skillet. Plus after you’re done making it you have to wait 10 more minutes to the cheese to melt in the over on top of the boats so its a nice little snack while you wait for the actual dinner to be done.

Also, for those who do not like seafood, I promise there will be a non-seafood dish next week.

***

Ingredients …

2 large zucchini’s halved lengthwise

3/4 lb of large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Half a cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of butter

3 tablespoons of garlic

1/4 a cup of heavy cream

1 cup of parmesan

1 cup of mozzarella

Lemon juice

Parsley

Salt and pepper

***

Instructions …

Preheat the over to 350. Scoop out the insides of the halved zucchini and set aside. Place in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with garlic powder, lemon juice and salt and pepper.

Bake for around 20 minutes.

While the zucchini is cooking heat a skillet on medium heat and made melt butter with a tablespoon of garlic. Add shrimp and sprinkle with salt and pepper and lemon juice. Cook for about three minutes until pink and cooked through.

Remove shrimp from heat and when it’s cool enough, cut into bit sized pieces. Add tomatoes, reserved zucchini, the rest of the garlic and cook for about a minute. Lower heat and add in heavy cream, 1/2 cup of parmesan, and more lemon juice, cook for around 3 minutes until simmering.

Fill the zucchini boats with the mixture and top with mozzarella and the rest of the parmesan. Cook for about 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbly.

Top with parsley and enjoy.