A Local office brings princesses to life in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Where do Disney princesses celebrate Halloween? In Laurinburg, of course! The Berwick Medical Center was decked out in Walt Disney princess-themed decorations on Wednesday.

The admins, students, and nurse practitioners dressed up as princesses from the Disney productions of Cinderella and Merita. The group all agreed that they take Halloween very seriously and even go out to lunch in costume together on the special day. When patients walk in, they feel transported to another world.

“Patients love it — one said that she does not have to go to Hollywood because she felt she had made it (to Disney World),” said Kristen Johnson, office administrator. “People come in just to see us, it is really something positive in the community.”

Johnson said the office employees plans out their Halloween theme every year.

“We come together and, once we all agree, we start planning costumes and decorations,” said Johnson.

Johnson added that next year’s theme plan is already underway.

“We are going to be old people — it is inspired by a YouTube video of an old lady dancing,” said Johnson.

After a group photo, the princesses snapped back to their duties.

