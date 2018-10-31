Disaster aid tops $3 million so far

LAURINBURG — FEMA representatives released updated numbers for Scotland County on Wednesday, including the number inspections and the amount in state and federal funding since Hurricane Florence.

“Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence, Scotland County residents have received more than $3.3 million in state and federal funds,” said Pam Saulsby, media relations specialist with FEMA.

Included in that is:

— More than $1.7 million in state and federal grants have gone to more than 600 homeowners and renters.

— Less than 20 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $208,000 in claims have been paid to date.

— As of Oct. 29, more than $1.4 million in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans have been approved for 74 homeowners.

Saulsby said that more than 1,800 home inspections have been issued, with just over 99 percent being completed.

“Five inspections have an ‘inaccessible’ status,” she added. “This is the number of applicants who had an initial meeting with an inspector who determined the dwelling was inaccessible. These applicants need to contact FEMA to reschedule an inspection when their homes are accessible.”

The Disaster Recovery Center for Scotland County is located at Scotland County Parks and Recreation, 1210 State Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It opened on Oct. 15 and has assisted 267 visitors.

Scotland County was approved for assistance to local governments for debris removal and emergency protective measures Sept. 14 and permanent work Oct. 12. As of Oct. 30, five Requests for Public Assistance were received and three approved to date.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_fema_logo_image-1.jpg