Voter turnout bumps up on Tuesday

LAURINBURG —Voter turnout inched back up on the 10th day of One-Stop Early Voting.

There were 446 voters who cast their votes on Tuesday with 283 of them being registered Democrats, 66 registered Republicans, one was registered Libertarian and 96 were unaffiliated. Women continued to outnumber men at the polls — with 262 women coming out as opposed to 178 men who came, there were six who were unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast Tuesday, 214 were white, 200 were black, 17 were American Indian, three were Asian, four were “other” and eight were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through the rest of this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with Saturday being the final day, opening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

Total numbers

So far there have been 4,577 voters to cast a ballot, with 2,744 being Democrats, 739 being Republicans, nine being Libertarians and 1,085 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 2,507 have been white, 1,752 black, 198 American Indian, 16 Asian, nine multi-racial, 18 “other” and 77 unidentified. There were also 2,620 women who came out to vote, 1,895 men and 62 unidentified.

