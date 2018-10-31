Break-in

LAURINBURG — The daughter of a resident of Hall Street reported to the police department Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the home. The daughter reported that a side bedroom window had been broken and a 32-inch TV valued at $120 was taken.

Weapon Possession

LAURINBURG — The resource officer at Scotland High School was alerted by staff Tuesday that a 16-year-old student had a weapon on campus. The student was brought to the SRO office where he was asked to empty his pockets. The student had a black knife in one of his pockets and it was confiscated. The student was charged with possession of a weapon on education property and released to his parents.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Street reported to the police department Tuesday that there were more than $300 in charges to her EBT card. The victim told officers she had used it at Carlie C’s but dropped her wallet between checking out and going to her car. The charges were made at various stores in Laurinburg and in Wagram.

The victim and a friend were able to look at footage from Carlie C’s and were able to identify the couple who had been using her card.

Warrants have been placed for Ricky Wade, 49, of Roosevelt Street and Rachel Carter, 46, of Douglas Street for obtaining property by false pretenses.

Arrests

GIBSON — Montrell Latrey McRae, 27, of Quick Street was arrested Monday for resisting public officer, protective order violation and failure to appear. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Bryan Eric Locklear, 32, of Plant Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear for driving while impaired. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Elmontray McQueen, 21, of Nichols Street was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding warrant for simple physical assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Dartreaus Pipkin, 29, of Produce Market Road was arrested Tuesday and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Qunasha Galbreath, 26, of Nichols Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. She was given an $800 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ryan Christopher Gibson, 27, of McClaughlin Road was arrested Tuesday for felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrew Jordan Sealey, 17, of Evergreen Church Road was arrested Tuesday for possession of stolen goods. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Lucas, 17, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Tuesday for possession of stolen goods. He was given a $2,500 bond.

