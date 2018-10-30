Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had kicked in her door causing $100 in damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had damage to her door, but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plantation Road reported to the police department Sunday that her vehicle was broken into while parked at the Walmart parking lot. The suspect stole a purse and iPhone 6s totaling $650.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had entered the home through a window and stole several items. The items included a 32-inch TV and Xbox 360 totaling $282.

LAURINBURG — Police officers on patrol Monday morning noticed the door kicked in at Jesse’s Pizza and Hot Subs on North Main Street. Officers did not find any one in the building and contacted the owner who responded. Nothing was missing but the cash register was on the floor.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported Sunday that the registration plate was taken off her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported that a 12-foot canoe valued at $300 was taken from beside a building by the baseball field. There are no suspects.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Peeles Chapel Road reported to the police department on Monday that she left her vehicle running and unsecured at the Vance Convenience store to run inside. When she came out her vehicle was gone. Security footage showed a black male wearing a hoodie and blue jeans getting in the vehicle and drove off.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Baker Circle reported to the police department on Monday that someone had thrown a rock into her bedroom window breaking it. No entry was made through the window into the residence.

Found property

LAURINBURG — A maintenance crew member of the Laurinburg Housing Authority reported to the police department Monday that a revolver had been found in a trash can at the property.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Around 11 p.m. a 13-year-old was walking with friends on Stewartsville Road when a passing car fired a gun striking the boy in the ankle. Police officers responded and the juvenile was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being transported to another hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to West Allen Lane Sunday after a 19-year-old reported he was walking and heard four to five shots. He was not struck and officers couldn’t locate any property that had been struck either.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department Sunday that she had been driving on McKay Street earlier that morning and heard several shots. She didn’t realize the trunk of her vehicle had been struck until much later in the day.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Campbell, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Monday for felony possession of cocaine and driving with no operators license. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alfred McNeill, 50, of Spruce Street was arrested Monday for common law robbery, conspiracy, larceny, trespassing and delivering schedule two substance. He was given a $25,000 bond.

