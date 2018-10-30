FEMA, SBA give update on disaster recovery

LAURINBURG — Representatives with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration gave a joint presentation Tuesday before the Laurinburg Rotary Club that updated the recovery efforts after Hurricane Florence in Scotland County and the state.

The numbers, really, are staggering.

Pat Selby, a private sector specialist with FEMA, said that, as of Sunday, more than $107 million in individual and household assistance; more than $89 million in housing assistance; and nearly $18 million in “other needs” assistance has been approved statewide.

She added that the 64 FEMA inspectors in the field have completed 92,983 of the 93,216 inspections assigned, and that 32,592 homeowners and renters have received FEMA assistance (including grants) to make their homes livable.

“Thousand of survivors whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence were also affected by Hurricane Matthew two years ago,” Selby said. “Many homes were still being repair when Florence struck — that’s caused some confusion, because some folks weren’t sure how to proceed.”

She emphasized that some folks may get a denial letter from FEMA when they apply for assistance, but it could be because of something simple like a typo, a document that’s missing or even that the applicant’s insurance company hasn’t settled yet.

“The deadline for applying is Nov. 13, and I urge everyone who got a denial letter to keep checking back and updating their request,” Selby said. “To register, call 800-621-3362 or go online at DisasterAssistance.gov.”

She told the group she was unable to pinpoint dollars and numbers specifically for Scotland County yet.

Selby turned the presentation over to Vivian Santos-Rodriguez, the public affairs specialist with SBA, who told the group her agency works hand-in-hand with FEMA — but that those seeking assistance should apply through FEMA first.

“We offer disaster loans to businesses of all sizes at low interest rates — only 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations and 3.675 for businesses with terms up to 30 years,” she said.

She added that there are three ways to apply for assistance: online at DisasterLoan.sba.org; visit the disaster relief center at Scotland Place; or call 800-659-2955.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

