Trio of kidnapping suspects apprehended

LAURINBURG — Three individuals were arrested Friday in connection with the kidnapping of a St. Andrews University student on Thursday.

Rayquon Jones, 21, and Dakota Evans, 19, both of Goldsboro, along with Tyrick Kornegay, 24, of La Grange, were all arrested and charged with the kidnapping.

The student reported to the Laurinburg Police Department on Sunday that he was picked up at the school by Evans and the other two were also in the vehicle. The trio drove the student to the Holly Square Shopping Center where Jones pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s phone.

The victim surrendered his phone and was eventually given the phone back before being taken back to the school. He was not injured.

Jones is charged with felonious restraint, assault by pointing a gun and felonious conspiracy.

Evans and Koregay were charged with felonious restraint and felonious conspiracy.

The three were each given a $30,000 bond.