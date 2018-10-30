One-Stop kicks off final week

LAURINBURG — Monday marked the start of the final week of One-Stop Early Voting, and local voters got it started with better numbers at the poll.

There were 444 voters who cast their votes on the ninth day of voting with 290 of them being registered Democrats, 65 registered Republicans, two were registered Libertarian and 87 were unaffiliated. Women continued to outnumber men at the polls — with 273 women coming out as opposed to 166 men who came, there were five who were unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast Monday, 215 were white, 195 were black, 18 were American Indian, four were Asian, two were multi-racial, one was “other” and nine were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through the rest of this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with Saturday being the final day, opening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

Total numbers

So far there have been 4,131 voters to cast a ballot, with 2,461 being Democrats, 673 being Republicans, eight being Libertarians and 989 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 2,293 have been white, 1,552 black, 181 American Indian, 12 Asian, nine multi-racial, 14“other” and 69 unidentified. There were also 2,358 women who came out to vote, 1,717 men and 56 unidentified.

