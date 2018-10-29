Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of of Sarah Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had attempted to break into her home, causing $300 in damage to a door.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had attempted to break into his home. There was $600 damage to two wooden doors at the residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Stanley Bonner Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into the residence causing $400 to a door. The suspect also stole $400 in coins.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had attempted to forcibly enter the garage attached to the residence. There was $150 damage to a door and door frame.

Larceny

MAXTON — Meritor Manufacturing located on Skyway Church Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had stolen a four-door automobile from the property that contained a handgun valued at $329.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had entered the residence through an unlocked front door and stole several items. The items included a 40-inch TV, remote, and rabbit ear antenna totalling $330.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pine Needle Circle reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had taken his vehicle without permission. There is a suspect in the case.

Harassment

LAUREL HILL — A driver reported to the sheriff’s office Friday an unknown person had attempted to run her off the road near Old Wire Road and Fieldcrest Road.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A prisoner at the Scotland Correctional Institution was struck in the head and knocked unconscious by another prisoner. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Launchwood Drive on Friday after a victim was struck with the butt of a pistol.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Christopher Ryan Gibson, 27, of McLaughlin Road was arrested Thursday for breaking and entering, larceny and attempted larceny, all felonies. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Collin Paul Lucas, 19, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Friday for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Michael, Anthony Lucas, 17, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Friday for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

WAGRAM — Sedric Graham, 51, of Gilchrist Street was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. He was given a $300 bond.

GIBSON— Richard Joseph Parker, 37, of Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAUREL HILL — Adam Stanton, 29, of Yarborough Road was given a criminal summons Saturday for failure to return rental property.

LAUREL HILL — Kayla Michelle Grooms, 21, of Sneads Grove Road was given a criminal summons Saturday for injury to personal property.

LAURINBURG — Adrian Jose Soto-Perez, 23, of Blue Woods Road was arrested Sunday for order for arrests for indecent exposure and failure to appear out of Pitt County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 29, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Monday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

