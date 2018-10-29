Talent Force has its first associate hired out to a client

Peterkin Peterkin

LAURINBURG — A staffing agency is on the rise. TalentForce in Laurinburg hired its first associate out to a client last Friday.

James Peterkin, associate of TalentForce, has 15 years of experience in light industrial work.

“He is the first one we were able to find a match for with his skill set and a job,” said Bobby Martin, business development manager for TalentForce.

The Laurinburg branch just opened two weeks ago, and with about 30 locations in the south, the company works to have every office make a local impression. The agency specializes in finding administrative and clerical jobs, light industrial jobs, medical and healthcare jobs for people in those fields.

Martin adds that TalentForce has a pool of job-seekers and, based off of their skills, the employers are matched to the associates.

“Some are sent to interviews while others are just sent to work for our clients,” said Martin.

When it comes to Peterkin, Martin is pleased that he has a job found through their services.

“We are incredibly proud and it will be the first of many,”said Martin.

