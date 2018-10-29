This year’s top Halloween costume is …

LAURINBURG — Over the years there have been plenty of the usual staples you’re bound to see on Halloween — a witch, devil or maybe even a superhero. But this year, a video game is taking over costumes.

According to the annual Google Frightgeist report, the most googled costume in the nation is Fortnite. The popular video game has been googled hundreds of times across the country leading 43 out of 50 states for the top slot. Video games themselves make up 4 percent of all costume trends and the costume has skyrocketed in searches.

The states that kick Fortnite out of the No. 1 spot include Alaska, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Idaho, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont. Only Arkansas, Oregon and Utah even have Fortnite in the top three.

In second place nationwide is the always popular Spider-Man and trailing behind in third place is a unicorn.

North Carolina has stayed with the trends of the nation, with Fortnite being No. 1 altogether. Out of the major cities, the costume has been most googled in Asheville, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Raleigh and Greenville.

Keeping on with the national trend, Spider-Man falls in second place, however, third place differs from the national list — though online in one place. Sitting in third place is a dinosaur, which was Wilmington’s most googled costume, but nationally the costume sits at No. 4.

Frighgeist also offers a local list, giving the top five most googled options based on the current location. Our local area has kicked off most of the top national costumes and put a devil costume at No. 1.

Nationally the costume ranks No. 32 on the list but is No. 1 in places like Savannah, Georgia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Following behind at No. 2 is a shark, which is nationally ranked No. 28. The shark is followed by the classic witch costume, ranked No. 5, followed by a clown at No. 11 in the country. Falling in fifth place for the area was Power Rangers, which is No. 37 on the national list.

***

Spookiest places

***

Scotland County certainly has its takes and legends surrounding a number of supposed haunted spots, but there are also many others spread across the country — some within a few hours of driving.

According to FlixBus, a German company that offers intercity bus service in Europe and the United States, ghost hunters and myth busters alike have plenty of opportunities to for chilling experiences in some of the most spine-chilling places anywhere in the world.

It its listing of the 100 spookiest cities in the United States, North Carolina has four entries: Winston-Salem at No. 19, Charlotte at No. 75, Raleigh at No. 84 and Greensboro at No. 87. If there is a surprise omission, it would be Wilmington.

“We have analyzed 100 cities across the US, mapping out haunted houses, spooky tours and Halloween parades in order to compile the Spookiest Cities in the US Ranking 2018,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA. “The cities with the most spooky sites per capita made the list.”

Arguably the spookiest state may be Virginia, which placed three cities in the Top 10.

No. 1 on the FlixBus list in 2018 is Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — followed by St. Augustine, Florida; Salem, Massachusetts; Savannah, Georgia; Des Moines, Iowa; Cincinnati, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Chesapeake, Virginia; Jersey City, New Jersey; and Richmond, Virginia, rounds out the Top 10.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]; W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Clown-1.jpg