Magistrate retires from county courthouse

LAURINBURG — Staff, family and friends joined Magistrate Danny Weaver for a retirement party at the Scotland County Courthouse on Friday.

Staff members are happy for him but sad to see him go because of a law. The state declared that a magistrate must retire the last day of the month when one turns 72 years old.

“They passed a law that you have to retire by 72, it is a state general statue,” said Judge Chris Rhue. “We are losing an awesome asset to the county — thank you for your service.”

Judges and magistrates spoke highly of Weaver and shared jokes and stories about their connections.

“He is at the peak of his game and we count on him every day to do it right, we all love you and we will still be friends after you retire,” said Phillip McRae, clerk of superior court.

This is Weaver’s second retirement, his first was from a local glass plant years ago. Now, Weaver says that he worked 17 and a half years ofat the courthouse and has no regrets.

“You can‘t always treat people equal, but you can always treat people fair,” said Weaver.

The party ended with prayer and appetizers for the guests.

