Haunted house canceled for Friday night

LAURINBURG — Weather cancels the “The Insanitarim: Nightmare on Main Street” tonight.

Due to the rain that has moved in on Scotland County haunted house which is run by Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and Scotland County Parks and Recreation has been canceled.

Located at 116 Roper St. in downtown Laurinburg, the haunted house will be open Saturday for the final night of frights. Outside there will be a live band and concessions.

Tickets are $10, $20 for a fast-pass, and will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight.