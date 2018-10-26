Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spruce Street reported to the police department on Thursday that her vehicle had been broken into. The suspect stole $40 and rummaged through the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into her home. A 55-inch TV was taken and the home was ransacked. There are no suspects in the case.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street Thursday reported to the police that he had been assaulted in his home and robbed. The suspect stole a 30-inch TV valued at $200. There is a suspect in the case.

Trespassing

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland High School on Thursday after it was reported two former students were walking on campus and entered through a closed door in the back of the building. The two 18-year-olds, Malcolm Randolph and Marion Shepard, were arrested and charged at the magistrates office with first-degree trespassing. They were both released on a written promise to appear.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Sydmal Currie, 31, of Biggs Street was arrested Thursday for outstanding warrants of resisting public officer and communicating threats out of Alamance County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen Michael Locklear, 36, of Hunt Road was arrested Thursday for felony disclosing private images, communicating threats and threatening phone calls. He was given a $30,000 bond.

