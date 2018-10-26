Trick-or-treating, regional events set

LAURINBURG — With Halloween creeping up on Scotland County, the communities have set specific hours for trick-or-treating on nWednesday and those hours will be enforced by local law enforcement.

The hours are:

— The city of Laurinburg has set between 6 and 8 p.m. for children under 12.

— Gibson Town Clerk Angela Hunsucker states that Gibson also use 6 to 8 p.m. for youngsters to be out.

— Officals of Wagram will also use the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.

Regional events …

— Insanitarium: Nightmare on Main Street is open from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Located at 116 Roper St. in Laurinburg. Tickets are $10 and $20 and can be purchased at the event or online at www.insanitarium18.com.

— Halloween Family Cookout is Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1206 Turnpike Roadd, Laurinburg. It is open to the public. The maximum is three children to one adult. There will be food, candy and activities in the the park. To purchase tickets go to scotland08.ticketleap.com. Adults tickets are $10 and children tickets are free.

— Pumpkins and Pints hosted by Southern Pines Brewing is from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at 565 Air Tool Drive, Suite E, Southern Pines and tickets are $27. To purchase go to ticketmesandhills.com/events/pints-pumpkins.

— Trick or Treat night hosted by Clayton Homes of Laurinburg from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 12021 Andrew Jackson Hwy, Laurinburg. Candy and a haunted house will excite and scare young attendees.

Trunk or Treat with Anchored Youth starts at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Lighthouse Nation Church at 14681 Rea Magnet Road, Laurinburg. There will be candy and activities will include; football toss; basketball, face painting, Oh My Gourd toss, potato sack race, ring the pumpkin, hallo-weenie roast, roasting marshmallows, cup cake walk and do not forget the hayride! The event will include a costume contest for all ages.

