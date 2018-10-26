Student captures attention at education breakfast

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church held around 50 people on Friday morning for the annual State of Education breakfast.

The event is put on by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce and guests heard from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings, Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis, St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare and Scotland County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Cory Satterfield.

But it was an eighth-grade Spring Hill student who stole the show. Jay David spoke after Satterfield to talk about all the things Scotland schools now have to offer — including putting ranch dressing on cauliflower.

“We have a school system that really cares, we have access to free breakfast, lunch and healthy snacks at school,” David said. “We have social workers, nurses and mental health counselors in our schools who we can go to for help. We have access to iPads and Smartboards beginning in Pre-K and we can take home our own Chromebooks in third grade.”

David continued on talking about how efforts have been put in to continue making students better readers as well as talking about the different mentoring groups and the different clubs that are offered throughout the district.

“We have churches, businesses and leaders who support us by volunteering, speaking at our schools and showing us that it takes a village to provide a strong foundation in education,” David said. “I’m proud to be a student at Scotland County Schools.”

Those in attendance also got to hear about expansions and how the varying colleges impact Scotland County. UNCP has experienced a 62-percent growth in its students and currently, 408 UNCP alumni and 10-percent of faculty and staff reside in Scotland County.

The school is currently adding a new business center, transforming a dorm into a technology center and have begun a program for health sciences that focuses on the growing demand for physical therapists, nurses and counselors.

Meanwhile, Richmond Community College is working on putting more footing in Scotland County. Currently 700 Scotland residents attend RCC, 114 of those are SEarCH students while 173 are taking dual enrollment classes from the high school.

McInnis said that they are now working on setting up electrical classes based on local demands. To help with the demands besides at the Honeycutt Center, the school is getting ready to move into the Morgan Center and next fall will be going to Covington Street Elementary creating a multi-campus status for RCC in Scotland County. Once it’s all done many things that students can get on the main campus can be received without having to leave Scotland County.

“There are more jobs (available) in Scotland County right now than there are people unemployed,” McInnis said. “We are trying to be the bridge at our college to help connect the unemployed and underemployed with these high skilled, high salary jobs right here at home.”

St. Andrews University was recognized as the most diverse school in the state for the 2017-18 year, and for the current year the school is in third place in the state.

Recently the university received a grant from the Lilly Foundation that seeks to help connect general education programs to pre-professional programs. So in the future, the university is seeking to add pre-professional programs to the university but also how to add those with the touch of the liberal arts college.

According to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English, each State of Education gets better.

“Jay David’s presentation was outstanding and it just goes to prove the type of kids we have here in Scotland County,” English said. “It’s wonderful to see the schools evolving and improving. We’re excited to see what the future holds for our youth.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Breakfast.jpg

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]