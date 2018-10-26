Voter turnout comes in less than 400

LAURINBURG — Thursday’s turnout to One-Stop Early Voting fell to below 400 for the first time since beginning last week.

There were 375 people who came out to cast a ballot on the seventh day, 45 less than Wednesday. Of that number there were 209 registered Democrats, 85 registered Republicans and 81 were unaffiliated. Women continued the trend of outnumbering men at the polls with 210 women casting their votes as opposed to the 165 males.

Out of the ballots cast Thursday, 234 were white, 113 were black, 22 were American Indian, two were Asian and four were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through Saturday, Nov. 3, and will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the final day being a Saturday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

Total numbers

So far there have been 2,397 voters to cast a ballot, with 1,2,020 being Democrats, 551 being Republicans, five Libertarian and 821 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 1,895 have been white, 1,277 black, 146 American Indian, nine Asian, seven multi-racial, 11 “other” and 52 unidentified. There were also 1,939 women who came out to vote, 1,895 men and 38 unidentified.

