LOCAL HAUNTINGS

The 1740s were turbulent times in Scotland. Forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie were rebelling against forces loyal to the Crown in London. London prevailed and “The Clearances” — or the massive migrations from Scotland to America, Canada, and even Australia — accelerated.

It was during those years that the wealthy Lindsay family watched their ill mother and wife drift away into apparent death. She was as customarily done at the time — her body was washed, dressed ornately, placed into a coffin and buried in a nearby cemetery.

The wealth of the family aroused the curiosity of some low-life plunderers or grave robbers who exhumed the coffin and body in search of valuables. Instead of finding riches they found a lady who was emerging from a deep coma. Obviously, the plunderers fled rapidly.

Mrs. Lindsay regained her health, and in 1744 she gave birth to a son, named Colin.

Later in life Colin was commissioned by the “High Kirk” in Scotland to preach the gospel, and in 1792 he migrated to North Carolina where he was admitted to the Orange Presbytery in October 1792. His ministry carried him to various places in southeastern North Carolina, but mostly he served from what is now Fort Bragg at Longstreet Presbyterian Church to Bethel Presbyterian Church near Raeford.

He, along with his wife, retired to the Hill’s Creek area on North Turnpike Road in what is now Scotland County and passed on Dec. 1, 1817, and was buried in the Stewartsville Cemetery.

The Presbyterian Church was undergoing an internal rebellion between the traditionalist and reformers at the time, and the Rev. Colin Lindsay managed to step upon many toes. It was only fitting that he possessed a rebellious and independent streak — what would you expect of a man who was born after his mother was buried?

Some, over the years, have reported seeing a ghost in the vicinity of his grave. As Ripley would say: “Believe it or Not!”

An eerie intersection

Ironically, just over a mile from his burial site and down where the Stewartsville Cemetery Road dead-ends into the Old Maxton Road was the scene of another unusual occurrence.

In the 1930s an automobile headed south on Stewartsville Cemetery Road stopped on the dirt road intersection, but strangely moved forward just a another automobile was headed to Maxton from John’s Station. The autos collided and a young lady sitting in the passenger seat was killed.

For years afterward, many motorists reported that their automobiles, when stopped at the intersection of the two roads, were being pushed backward – away from the intersection. Some even reported seeing a hazy figure that was pushing automobiles backward. The occupancies continued even after the roads were paved in later years.

Surveyors reported that the surrounding land created an optical illusion, and the autos were actually rolling backwards and downhill — but that explanation was never accepted. The North Carolina Department of Transportation even performed extensive grading at the intersection to remove all doubts about the “Ghost of Gravity Hill.”

As always, the evening of Oct. 31 will bring large numbers of people to Gravity Hill along with their hopes of capturing a view of the fabled ghost.

A mummy in the garage

Finally, having spent my early years living in a funeral home apartment and residing with a “bonus” or with a mummy in our garage — yes, Cancetto Farmica was killed in 1911 and his body remained unclaimed even into the 1950s. Personally, there was never a hint of fear or belief in ghosts. The early black and white movies of “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “Wolfman,” “The Mummy” and others were even my favorites, but they were “make believe” stories.

That denial changed on Oct. 13, 1977.

In the basement of the funeral home was my little woodcrafting shop, and many nights would find me there creating something. Earlier, a locally harvested walnut log that had been cut into boards, and that evening they were in the garage. That night the boards were moved up into the attic where they would be out of the way and could slowly dry over the coming winter.

Outside on that evening a slow rain was falling as I made my way to my car to go home. Looking up to the windows in the attic, the assurance that the lights were cut off was made, but as my eyes made their way downward a clear, almost glowing figure was standing in a window on the second floor. My blood was felt to run as cold as ice water, and then upon realizing that I was looking at Papa, or my deceased grandfather, I broke into tears.

His loving figure gradually disappeared without moving.

The next morning at the breakfast table the vision was shared with Pa, or my father. His simple comment was that Papa passed on Oct. 13 and Papa’s father also passed on Oct. 13.

Pa’s sister, and the funeral home bookkeeper, Tina, also heard of the vision and made a similar remark: “Papa died on Oct. 13.”

Exactly two weeks later my Aunt Tina passed suddenly.

Was Papa the angel sent to get her?

Today, there should be no doubt of my beliefs in “ghosts” or “spirits,” but there is no fear of them. The two ghosts that I’ve seen in my 67 years were both “angels.” They were Papa and years later, my mother was seen by all three of her children – shortly before my father passed.

