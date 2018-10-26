Lutheran youth’s fundraiser benefits shelter

Courtesy photo The youth of Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg raised more than $560 during a fundraiser for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center. Courtesy photo The youth of Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg raised more than $560 during a fundraiser for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center.

LAURINBURG — The youth of Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg recently “empowered” the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center with a fundraiser for Grace House, the DVRCC’s shelter.

In the narthex on Sunday mornings, the youth sold strips of old bulletins in groups of 10 for $5 each and glued the the strips together during Sunday school. Then they loops the sanctuary with the strips so the congregation could see the fundraiser’s progress.

In about a month’s time, the group sold 1,132 strips and raised $566 — far surpassing the goal of $350.

Once Pastor Linda Nelson matched the amount from her discretionary fund, Board member Bonnie Kelley presented a check for $1,132 to the DVRCC at its October meeting. The money will used to cover the shelter’s power bill.

“We were pleasantly surprised to receive such a wonderful gift,” said Sharon Armstrong, executive director of DVRCC. “It is not so much the donation, but the fact that such young individuals were so dedicated to our cause.”

In the past, the youth group has sponsored two fundraisers for Heifer International that purchased an entire ark of animals and later a flock of sheep — as well as regular drives to collect canned goods and money for Scotland County’s Church Community Services.

Courtesy photo The youth of Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg raised more than $560 during a fundraiser for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Youth.jpg Courtesy photo The youth of Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg raised more than $560 during a fundraiser for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center.