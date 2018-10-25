Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Jamestown Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone had taken the window air-conditioning unit out of the window to break in. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to the Lowe’s on U.S. 15/401 By-Pass on Wednesday after loss prevention reported a man entered the business and stole two items. The while male entered through the garden center, then put a Remington 20-inch chainsaw and a CAT inverter totaling $1,148 into a cart and left without paying. It is suspected he had links to the men who stole almost $3,000 worth of equipment from Lowes the previous week.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Probation and Parole reported to the police department on Thursday that a suspect had taken and refused to return an electric monitor bracelet and power receiver valued at $2,210. The suspect is believed to be an absconder but no warrants have been placed on him at this time.

Simple Affray

LAURINBURG —Two high school students began a fight Wednesday during the fourth lunch period. The 16-year old and a 17-year old were charged with simple affray and disorderly conduct. They were released to their parents on a written promise to appear.

Arrests

LAUREL HILL — Crystal Ann Parker, 40, of Laurel Lane was arrested on Tuesday for communicating threats and assault with a dangerous weapon. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Lucas, 17, of Aberdeen Road was arrested for simple assault on Tuesday. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Seth Elliot Pate, 19, of Laurel Lane, Laurel Hill, was given a criminal summons Tuesday for assault on a female and trespassing out of Lee County.

LAURINBURG — Trina Graham, 48, of Brandon Road was given a criminal summons Wednesday for injury to personal property.

LAURINBURG — Allison B. Gorden, 42, of Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill, was arrest Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Ziheem McLean, 22, of Hurley Road was arrested Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, carrying a concealed gun, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging firearms into occupied property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Larry J. Washington Jr., 29, of Marsh Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear for child support. He was given a $1,000 bond.

