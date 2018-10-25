Bennettsville recieves aid from Lowes and a Carolina Panther

LAURINBURG — The aftermath of Hurricane Florence didn’t stop employees at Lowe’s of Laurinburg from reaching out a hand to those affected in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Six workers from Laurinburg joined forces with 16 neighboring Lowe’s workers of Hartsville, Fayetteville, Rockingham and Southern Pines to volunteer in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

“We drove down and supported efforts already being done and took house items to collection and debris sites,” said Bruce Joyner, store manager in Laurinburg. “Lowe’s donated supplies like hazmat suits, hard hats, demolition tools, safety goggles and masks.”

He said that the combined Lowe’s team labored in three flooded houses of the community and that any unused tools were left for teams to continue work from there.

The teams also got a surprise helping hand.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers came to support the effort and Joyner said he had a personal connection to him.

“I watched him play live when he was in high school (and) we talked about it,” shared Joyner. “He is a very humble man and the community enjoyed having him there.”

Joyner added that Peppers also donated $100,000 to the relief efforts, as well as posed for photos and gave autographs to those who asked.

“He partnered with AmeriCore and United Way — the Panthers provided food for workers and people in the community,” said Joyner.

Service Manager Denise Gates remembers the emotions felt and shared by homeowners the team helped that day.

“When we arrived at Bennettsville, it was sad because of the situation they were in — some homeowners had been there 34 years and just lost everything,” said Gates.

She said that it made a positive impact on the homeowners that the Lowe’s team traveled to come to their aid.

“They were so thankful that we came, so they could rebuild. It was and inspiration to me and it reminded me of how blessed we are,” said Gates.

She appreciated the chance to help and her company for caring about community issues.

”I have worked Lowe’s for 15 years and it is a caring family-oriented company, they reach out to people in need,” said Gates. “Each year I have been on projects in our community like how Lowe’s built the wooden fence around Dragon Park, or the playground in North Laurinburg, I am so grateful for that (Lowe’s community service).”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

