Nothing was out of the ordinary — but a mammogram showed something was

LAURINBURG — For most women, getting breast cancer is their No. 1 fear in life and, unfortunately, for one in eight women that fear becomes reality.

When “NeNe” — not her real name — went in for her annual mammogram, she wasn’t worried. She had been performing at-home breasts tests and her doctor performed one as well, so she didn’t think anything would be different. But something was.

She was told they had found something in her breast and that she was going to have to receive an ultrasound.

“I was in shock, I thought to myself how could that be?” NeNe said. “I began to panic.”

After the ultrasound, followed by a biopsy, it was confirmed she had cancer on May 20. When doctors told her after the ultrasound, NeNe couldn’t believe it.

“I started crying I was in so much shock,” NeNe said. “No one in my immediate family, not my sisters or mother or aunts, had breast cancer. They had other forms of cancer but I just couldn’t believe I had breast cancer. But I immediately wanted to be healed and started treatment to be cancer free.”

After the tumor was confirmed, tests had to be done to see if the cancer had spread to other parts of her body so they could come up with the best form of treatment to attack it. But the wait made NeNe anxious. She said all she wanted to do was start treatment because, at that point, the cancer was already there.

Finally, on July 2, NeNe began treatment, specifically aggressive chemotherapy. The cancer had spread to her lymph nodes so it was being treated as Stage Two breast cancer.

“Everyone was very supportive when I was going through,” NeNe said. “They told me they’ll slow down and explain everything if I wanted them to.”

Currently, NeNe is on the fifth cycle of her third round of chemo and only has five more cycles to go. She hopes by the end of November she will be finished and the tumor will shrink, allowing her to get a mastectomy and reconstruction.

Through it all, she has said that while she has been a little depressed, both her family and job have been very supportive of what she is going through. She also has had the help of a support group that helps her through the tough times.

“Chemo is very hard to go through,” NeNe said. “You’re really drained. I say I feel like a little old lady, I look healthy but it can take me 15 minutes to walk from one side of the room to the other because I’m just so drained.”

Despite being tired, she has continued to push through the difficulties of chemo because she knows it’s helping her become cancer free. She has a mantra where she tells herself to go ahead and get through with it.

At 44, NeNe is on the younger side of the statistics, with most women not beginning to get mammograms until 45 to 55 — though some opt to begin them at 40.

For her, it’s important that women get the mammograms done because something could be there even if there were no signs, like in her case.

“I always thought my breasts aren’t that big (so) I can’t get breast cancer,” NeNe said. “But then my biggest fear came true. I tell women that they need to go get their yearly checkup even if there are no signs because you still can’t fill any lumps on me.

While the death rate of breast cancer has gone down tremendously due to women getting annual mammograms, there are still a lot of women who don’t go. Only 65.3 percent of women over the age of 40 have gotten one in the past two years, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Don’t put it off — you can’t do that with this,” NeNe said.”It saved my life and it didn’t spread any further.”

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

