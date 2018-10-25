Wednesday was the lowest day of voter partipation

LAURINBURG — Wednesday marked the smallest number of voters coming out so far during One-Stop Early Voting.

Only 420 voters came out on the sixth day of One-Stop. Of that number, there were 241 registered Democrats, 70 registered Republicans and 109 were unaffiliated. Women continued the trend of outnumbering men at the polls with 230 women casting their votes as opposed to the 183 males, while seven were unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast Wednesday, 214 were white, 172 were black, 19 were American Indian, two were Asian, one was multi-racial, three were “other” and nine were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through Saturday, Nov. 3, and will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the final day being a Saturday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

**

Total numbers

So far there have been 3,022 voters to cast a ballot, with 1,811 being Democrats, 466 being Republicans, five Libertarian and 740 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 1,661 have been white, 1,164 black, 124 American Indian, seen Asian, seven multi-racial, 11 “other” and 48 unidentified. There were also 1,729 women who came out to vote, 1,255 men and 38 unidentified.

