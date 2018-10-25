A trusting wife is found for Isaac

In his old age Abraham sought a wife for his son, Isaac. He entrusted this duty to his lead servant, making the man swear that he would not find Isaac’s wife among the Canaanites who were idolatrous and so unlike Isaac.

Go, Abraham said, to his country and his kin where he would find a woman suitable to be Isaac’s wife. The servant asked what he should do if the woman would not return with him. Should he take Isaac to the place where he found the woman? Do not take Isaac to that land, Abraham said.

Abraham assured the servant that the Lord would “send his angel before thee, and thou shalt take a wife unto my son from thence.” Abraham said if the woman would not return with the servant, then the servant would no longer be bound by his oath.

Taking 10 of Abraham’s camels, the servant departed for the city of Nahor in Mesopotamia. When he arrived just outside the city in the evening, he made his camels kneel by a well. It was the time of day when women came to draw water from the well. The servant prayed that the woman to whom he said, “Let down thy pitcher, I pray thee, that I may drink; and she shall say, Drink, and I will give thy camels drink also: let the same be she that thou hast appointed for thy servant Isaac.”

Before he could even speak the words of his prayer, Rebekah came carrying her pitcher to the well. Rebekah was the granddaughter of Milcah, the wife of Nahor who was Abraham’s brother.

The servant asked her if he could drink from her pitcher, and Rebekah gave him water. When he had finished drinking, she said she would draw water for his camels. The servant wondered at these things, and how they happened exactly as he had prayed. Had the Lord made his journey prosperous? He would soon find out.

Rebekah’s family welcomed the servant and the men traveling with him into their home. Abraham’s servant made clear the purpose of his mission, and her family asked if she would go. She said she would go to the far country, and after 10 days they departed.

One evening Isaac went out to meditate in a field. Noticing movement in the distance, he looked up and saw camels and their riders approaching.

“What man is this that walketh in the field to meet us?” Rebekah asked.

“It is my master,” the servant replied.

Rebekah came down from the camel and went to meet Isaac. The servant told Isaac everything that had happened and how he found Rebekah. Isaac and Rebekah were married, and we are told, “he loved her.”

There are a number of things to be said about these verses, but I think Rebekah’s response is as important as any. Would she be willing to go such a great distance to marry a man she did not know? Rebekah said, “I will go.”

She learned about Isaac from the servant, and she saw the proof of his greatness, and her faith led her to trust him for her future. We have heard about Christ Jesus, and we have proof of His greatness. Our belief in Him has led us to trust in Him for eternity.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]