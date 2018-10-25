Mayor explains contract timing

Morton Morton

MAXTON — Mayor Emmett Morton said Wednesday that the Board of Commissioners’s decision on Tuesday to extend Town Manager Kate Bordeaux’s contract was bad timing, coming after multiple complaints about her during the public comment session, but a clock was ticking.

In order to better answer questions about Bordeaux’s contract that he knew were coming, he reviewed it Tuesday afternoon and found it was expiring next week, Morton said.

“We found it was going to expire Oct. 31, which left us without a manager on Nov. 1, and we felt like we needed to correct that to keep her working on behalf of the people,” Morton said. “She has done a great job for the town, and it was important to the board to keep her on.”

The commissioners voted 4-1 to extend the contract by two years, but kept Bordeaux’s pay the same. Commissioner Paul McDowell, the former police chief, voted against the extension, and Morton only votes to break ties.

Bordeaux came to work for the town on Oct. 11, 2016, and was given a salary of $60,000. She has received one pay raise and two cost-of-living adjustments, and her pay now is about $65,000. The extension keeps her salary the same.

The vote followed a hour-long closed session that came after the commissioners heard a lot of criticism of Bordeaux, much of it concerning her treatment of Police Chief Tammy Deese, who has resigned and will leave the position on Nov. 12.

Morton hopes the criticism can be turned into a positive.

“I am concerned about some of the things that the public brought to our attention,” he said. “Normally at our public forum, that is why we ask for a phone number, so we can go look at the problem they are talking about to, to see if their water was turned off, if the trash was picked up, we want to come up with up solutions.”

One of the criticisms leveled at the town manager was that she did not return phone calls.

Bordeaux said all of her calls are logged with a person’s name, the date and time, and that all logged calls have been returned.

“If it is a different department, I call the department head in here to talk with me,” she said. “I want people to feel free to call.”

It was revealed publicly on Tuesday that Deese will go to work at the Sheriff’s Office after Burnis Wilkins is sworn in as sheriff. That decison has been in the works for awhile. Wilkins said an announcement with more details, including Deese’s job, will be coming soon.

“Early during my campaign, I contacted Chief Tammy Deese asking if she would join my administration should I win,” Wilkins said. “I have known Chief Deese for over two decades and I am very familiar with her work ethic, leadership skills, education, training and experience. My administrative team will be meeting over the next two weeks and I will announce my command staff at that time. I am pleased that Chief Tammy Deese has accepted a position within the Sheriff’s Office as this will be beneficial to the entire county to include those residents living inside the city and towns throughout Robeson County.”

Deese said she is excited for more responsibility.

“I see it as a change of pace and the opportunity to serve the entire county and to put my training, education and experience to work in a broader capacity,” she said. “I’m very interested in working with Sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins to expand the community watch programs across the county, the Kids Kadet program, the Badges and Bibles program and an array of various other programs. I am thankful for the opportunities that Maxton has given me to prepare me for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Robeson County.”

Deese joined the Maxton department as a 19-year-old in 1995, and has served as chief of the department since September 2012. She said there are nine full-time employees of the department, counting herself, and four part-time. In addition there are seven dispatchers, four full-time and three part-time.

The mayor said he and Deese have no hard feelings.

“Me and the chief have always had a good relationship,” Morton said. “I talked to her a few days ago, I wished her well. She has been a great officer and chief for the town of Maxton during her reign. She is going to improve herself.”

Many Maxton residents praised Deese during the meeting, including her mother, who had some choice words for the commissioners telling them they could “kiss her (expletive.)

“I wish Tammy well,” Bordeaux said. “I’m very happy for her.”

