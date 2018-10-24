Local employees, students celebrate Unity Day

LAURINBURG — People of all ages were wearing orange in support of Unity Day in Scotland County on Wednesday.

Unity Day is a nationwide event by Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center that is an effort to unite people against bullying and advocates kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

Scotland County Schools, as well as employees with the Scotland County Health Department, participated by wearing orange and educating staff and students on the issues of bullying and ways of acceptance.

Health Department Public Health Educator Kathy Cox said she has personal ties to the cause.

“In elementary school, I was bullied for being different, so I am very supportive of this,” said Cox. “All humans deserve to be treated fairly with sensitivity and kindness.”

Cox added that the staff of the Health Department prepared two weeks ahead for Unity Day and is putting together an training session for Oct. 31.

“It fosters awareness, staff will be made aware of some of the sensitivities when talking to others,” Cox said.

She added she is thrilled and applauds the school system for educating their students and participating as well.

“The students signed pledges and hung banners against bullying — and some have done artwork, performances and pictures,” said Cox.

Local students have been participating in different activities all week, from the elementary schools to the high school.

“We have had guest speakers to talk about what bullying is and what to if you are being bullied,” said Meredith Bounds, Scotland County Schools public information officer.

Different schools had theme days like Bright Day “Too bright to bully” at South Scotland Elementary School.

“American Sign Language classes performed signing a song that is related against bullying at each of the four high school lunch periods,” said Bounds.

Cox stated that it takes education and teaching from the schools and parents to show children that kindness is the way.

“It takes parents to see their children and say wait and teach them to be more excepting,” said Cox.

Harlem Globetrotter Orlando “El Gato” Melendez spoke recently at a Fayetteville elementary school to encourage children.

“It takes a lot of bravery to stand up for other people, but also yourself,” said Melendez. ” If you see someone who is really really sad, (from bullying) the best thing you can do is go … cheer them up and make them smile.”

