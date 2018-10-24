Local officials thank local responders with appreciation luncheon

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners served an appreciation luncheon at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Wednesday to local officials, first-responders and volunteers who helped during Florence.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, beans and all the condiments were available along with drinks and cake. Commissioners served and greeted attendees as they came through the line.

County Manager Assistant Travis Allen said that more than 100 were served in the first two hours — the lunch was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to-go plates were available for those who had to return to work. Some first-responders ate at the venue and enjoyed conversation and laughter with fellow workers.

“I think it feels good to be appreciated, you reap what you sow,” said Mandy Hunt, W.I.C processing assistant. She volunteered at the St. Andrew University shelter.

“Personally seeing others suffer, I went to be a blessing and I got blessed by those in the shelter,” said Hunt. “When something happens in the community, we always stick together.”

Driver for the Scotland County Solid Waste Department Bill Lash says he felt honored by the event. He is helping with the huge amounts of storm debris and property waste from the storm.

“This is wonderful, it is great to be appreciated,” said Lash.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Amanda Williams agreed that the event is good morale to those who volunteered and still work after Florence.

“It is nice to know that there is an appreciation for the first-responders, it feels amazing,” said Williams.

