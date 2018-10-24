Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident on Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that, when she returned home from being away for a week, she noticed her front door unlocked, which had been locked when she left. A window had been damaged by someone prying the screen out to gain entry. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old student at Scotland High School reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had taken his Jordan shoes without permission. Officers recovered the shoes and charged a 16-year-old with the incident.

Obtaining property by false pretense

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Walmart on Tuesday after the Loss Prevention Department informed them of a man who had taken items off the shelves then took them to customer service to “return” them for money. Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Murphy of John Mill Road, Maxton, with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released with a written promise to appear.

Recovery of stolen vehicle

LAURINBURG — An Alpha Street resident reported to police Tuesday that when she was in Southern Pines she had gone into a gas station and returned to find her car gone. She had tracked the vehicle through her phone and located it on Beta Street in Laurinburg. The vehicle was recovered and Southern Pines police are investigating.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Corey Carter, 25, of Hammond Drive was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Montgomery County as well as charged with fleeing to allude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $45,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shelton McLean, 28, of South Caledonia Road was arrested for failure to appear order for arrests. He was given a $350 bond.

