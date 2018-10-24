Insanitarium hopes to see more people in second weeekend

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Guests wait in line for the Insanitarim ready to be spooked on opening weekend. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Guests wait in line for the Insanitarim ready to be spooked on opening weekend. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Guests wait in line for the Insanitarim ready to be spooked on opening weekend. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Guests wait in line for the Insanitarim ready to be spooked on opening weekend. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Actors for the haunted attraction prepare behind the scenes by putting on costumes and getting their makeup done. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Actors for the haunted attraction prepare behind the scenes by putting on costumes and getting their makeup done.

LAURINBURG — The second and final weekend of the “The Insanitarim: Nightmare on Main Street” will kick off Friday with organizers hoping to see more people come out than its opening weekend had.

Located at 116 Roper St. in downtown Laurinburg, the haunted house is being put on by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and Scotland County Parks and Recreation. The two-story haunted house provides plenty of jumps and scares for those in attendance.

On its opening weekend, the event saw around 800 people through the haunted house.

“It would be nice to have 1,200 people and, with it being the weekend before Halloween, we hope to get it,” said Bryan Graham, director of parks and recreation.”Overall, it was a success — we got a lot of positive feedback and a lot of people had fun.”

While last year’s opening weekend at the Old Wagram Prison saw almost 2,000 visitors, as long as people are enjoying the event Graham calls it a success.

Rain, however, could be a damper on the Friday evening plans. Graham said that organizers are currently discussing a plan with the scheduled rain but are holding out hope that it misses the area altogether. If it does rain there is a chance that the event could be canceled for the night so participants won’t have to wait out in the rain before heading into the Insanitarim.

Even if the rain does hit Laurinburg on Friday, Saturday looks to be clear. The final night of horrors will be less scary outside than inside with a live band as well as concessions.

“Saturday night we’re having a band and there’s some good food,” Graham said. “A lot of people have been having a good time it’s a fun family-friendly atmosphere and all the proceeds go back into the community.”

The event will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight, though during opening weekend closed slightly early on some nights due to a lack of a crowd.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.insanitarium18.com.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

