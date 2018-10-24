Scotland is No. 7 in average tax refund paid

Scotland County has shouldered the weight of arguably being the highest-taxed county in North Carolina, but its residents can take some solace in the fact that April 15 often smiles upon taxpayers in one of the state’s smallest counties.

Each tax season, millions of U.S. taxpayers are issued refunds in the amount they overpaid that tax year. However, some taxpayers end up owing money to the IRS after filing their taxes. SmartAsset — a free web app that assists taxpayers with understanding and making significant personal wealth and risk management decisions — analyzed data from the IRS to determine the counties that received the highest refunds and the counties that owed the most after filing their taxes.

Scotland County fared well in SmartAsset’s research.

“To determine the counties that received the highest refunds, we divided the total refund amount by the number of refunds in each county,” a company spokesperson said. “We did the same to calculate the average amount owed, by dividing the total taxes owed in each county, by the number of filers that still owe taxes.

“We then ranked each county to determine who receives the highest refund and who pays the most after filing their taxes,” she added.

According to SmartAsset, Scotland ranked No. 7 in the state for the amount of tax money refunded — which has been estimated at an average of $3,030 to each of the 11,270 taxpayers who overpay their taxes.

That ranking puts Scotland County ahead of counties like Cumberland, Wake, Moore, Columbus, Bladen, Richmond and Anson. Nationally, Scotland is ranked No. 689 out of the 3,007 counties in the country.

The No. 1 ranked county in North Carolina is Hoke, with 17,180 taxpayers receiving an average of $3,337 in refunds. The No. 100 ranked county is Watauga, with 13,850 taxpayers receiving just $2,187 in refunds.

At the other end of the spectrum, Scotland County has an average of 1,820 taxpayers who annually owe taxes, and their average amount underpaid is $4,146.

