One-Stop continues to bring in a steady number of voters

LAURINBURG — Voting picked back up Tuesday at One-Stop Early Voting after a slight slowdown Monday.

On the fifth day of One-Stop, a total of 521 people came out to vote — registered Democrats continued to top the voter list by bringing in 328 voters, while 71 were registered Republicans, one was Libertarian and 121 were unaffiliated. Women also continued to outnumber men, as Tuesday saw 305 women, 214 men and two unidentified cast ballots.

Out of the ballots cast Tuesday, 271 were white, 220 were black, 23 were American Indian, two were multi-racial, one was “other” and four were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through Saturday, Nov. 3, and will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the final day being a Saturday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

**

Total numbers

So far there have been 2,602 voters to cast a ballot, with 1,570 being Democrats, 396 being Republicans, five Libertarian and 121 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 1,447 have been white, 992 black, 105 American Indian, five Asian, six multi-racial, eight “other” and 39 unidentified. There were also 2,499 women who came out to vote, 1,072 men and 31 unidentified.

