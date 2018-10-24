A not-so-picture-perfect, but good dinner

If you just look at the photo, you might be thinking, “Katelin, what on earth is that, because it looks like a mess.” Well, you’re slightly right.

As most people know, real food does not look like it does on the menus or commercials because cameras see different than the naked eye. As a photographer, I’ve tried to learn the art of food photography but, honestly, it just makes me hungry then sad when I realize that ice cream is mashed potatoes.

But still, I do my best when taking these. I do my best to make them look as good as they taste. This one, however, did not turn out as photogenic — probably because it’s a creamy Tuscan tilapia, and when I say creamy, I can’t emphasize it enough.

Note: This recipe would work great on the chicken because that’s what it was originally for. I know not everyone is a fan of seafood, so just thought I’d throw that out there.

Honestly, I had prepared to make this a chicken recipe, BUT I found tilapia on sale and I didn’t know what else to do with it — so we ended up here.

I would also just like to say I made several changes to this recipe, because cooking fish, in my opinion, is different than cooking chicken and I made some executive decision changes.

As I’m sure you’re also aware of by now, I like to do things the easy way and, in this case, the easy way was using frozen spinach. I’ve found that while I enjoy cooking with spinach, it goes bad way too quickly for me, so I figured why not try frozen spinach? It seems to taste the same, which means I now have a very large bag sitting in my freezer along with the dozens of other items that I buy in bulk.

Also, this makes a lot of sauce, so you could probably either cut it in half or add more meat. The other option is you can be like me and just toss some on top of your side of broccoli and call it a day.

***

Ingredients …

2 tilapia fillets

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup of chicken broth

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 cup of parmesan cheese

1 cup of frozen spinach

About half a cup of cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper

***

Instructions …

Preheat the oven to 425. Place tilapia on a baking seat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice and garlic. Bake for 15 minutes.

When the tilpia has about five minutes left begin on the sauce. First microwave the spinach according to the bags instructions.Then in a large skillet on medium high heat add tomatoes and remaining olive oil. Cook for about two minutes. Then add heavy cream, chicken broth, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese.

Stir until it becomes thick, more cheese may be needed. Add spinach then use a spoon to top the tilapia.

Serve and enjoy.