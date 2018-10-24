Willa she or won’t she?

Courtesy photo

A huge hurricane in the Pacific could soon be making its way towards the Carolinas once again. Hurricane Willa slammed into Mexico on Tuesday with 145-mile-an-hour winds (and) remnants of the storm could hammer the Carolinas later this week. It’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it crosses Texas but forecasters say the storm will bring heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas by Thursday night. North Carolina and South Carolina could be in for more flooding after Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael saturated the ground in the past month.