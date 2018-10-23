Board of Education discusses

LAURINBURG — The Board of Education met as a committee Monday night and made some decisions about how to handle the make-up days from Hurricane Florence.

An option brought to the board was that the school make up five days and forgive the other seven by adding an extra week to the school year but the board discussed other options.

The board agreed to make-up six out of the 12 days missed by adding on 15 minutes to the school days. As well as looking for one work day to exchange out for an extra day.

More about the make-up times will be available later.

Look for more in Wednesday’s issue of the Laurinburg Exchange.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach

Reach