Homecoming at Scotland High

W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange

The candidates for Homecoming King and Queen at Scotland High were introduced on Tuesday. They and the club they are affiliated with are: Sarah Elizabeth McIntyre and Talmadge Seth Armstrong, Beta Club; Niaria Zyreano Leach and Justin D. Jacobs, Anchor Club; Mariana Alegria Garcia, HOSA; Brittany Sheree Campbell and Calvin Adams, National Art Honor Society; Hannah Olivia Kyle and Ashton Scott, German Club; Cheyenne Leigh Justice and Christian Tyler Pittman, Video Club; Aleigha Katelyn Andrews and Nicholas Adam Thompson, FBLA; Nakia Brianna Locklear and Joshua McKenzie, NASA; Zariah Ocean and Caleb Nathanel Dial, National Honor Society; Kwali Shanice Pate and Daehan Roofe, JROTC; Terri Lynne Douglas and Diandre’ Benoit, SGA; Mariah McRae and Malik Raquan Poe, Spanish. The king and queen will be announced during halftime of Thursday’s varsity football game between Scotland and visiting Lumberton.