Partners In Minsitry gears up for after-school celebration

EAST LAURINBURG — Community families will mingle with local officials at Partners In Ministry’s planned “Lights On After School” event on Thursday.

“It is a nationally celebrated event for after-school programs,” said Elizabeth Mathis, outreach coordinator. “It is going to be a casual, fun way for groups to interact with each other.”

Mathis said local and state officials will be present to talk with children and parents, and points of view and expectations will be shared — but the fun will definitely be included.

“There will be games and various classrooms are competing in a decorating contest (and) the class with the best-decorated doors will get an award,” said Mathis.

S.Y.S.T.E.M (Strengthening Youth through Science Technology Engineering and Math) is Partners In Ministry’s after-school program that provides free tutoring help to children. They are also given snacks and a full meal each day Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Transportation is provided from school to the PIM building. Families and officials will have a chance to see what the students do with Partners In Ministry and how they learn.

“The kids, families, and elected officials all will be involved at the event,” said Mathis.

There will be refreshments for guests and the children will have their dinner as regularly scheduled. The “Lights On After School” event will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Partners In Ministry building (old East Laurinburg Elementary School) at 12 Third St., East Laurinburg. To contact Partners in Ministry to donate, volunteer, or join, call 910-277-3355 or visit the website www.pim-nc.org.

