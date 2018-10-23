Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to the police department on Monday that, when she got back from picking her son up, she heard a door slam and observed a white male with blonde hair in a red hoodie in her backyard. The suspect left and got into a blue sedan and took off. She didn’t find anything missing but there was $200 worth of damage to a sliding glass door and lock.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Church Street reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that unknown persons removed the registration plate from her parked vehicle.

Communicating threats

LAURINBURG — The father of a 16-year-old student at Scotland High School reported to the police department on Monday that two of his son’s fellow classmates were sending him threatening text messages to watch his back and they were going to beat him up. The two suspects are also 16. Warrants are possibly being sought.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sugar Road reported to the police department on Monday that he had been sitting in his living room when he heard a crash and discovered his bedroom window at the rear of the house had been broken.

Weapons Violation

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to Blues Farm Road on Monday after a report of an individual shooting at a vehicle who was stopped at a stop sign. The suspect then ran to a home nearby. Officers located the suspect, seized a semi-automatic pistol and arrested him.

Van Deberry, 18, was arrested and charged with discharge of a fire arm in the city limits and going armed to the terror of the people. He was given a $2,500 bond.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Marvin Anthony Terry, 45, of Ashley Road was given a warrant Monday for assault on a female and threatening phone calls.

LAURINBURG —Latquicia Brown, 25, of Carver Street was given a criminal summons Monday for threatening phone calls.

LAURINBURG — Evan Britt Dove, 22, of Zion Hill Church Road, Bladenboro, was arrested Monday for failure to appear for speeding and no operators license. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Brandon Patterson, 24, of McFarland Road, Laurel Hill was arrested Monday for several different warrants. The first were failure to appear warrants for communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $10,000 bond the charges. The other was for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after the fact and injury to real property. He was given a $15,000 bond for those charges.

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russell, 22, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Monday for driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was given an unsecured bond and released.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_annacrime-15.jpg