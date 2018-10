W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange

Ernest Strickland of John’s Station in Scotland County grew this 12.5-pound sweet potato in his garden. It’s the largest he’s ever grown, with the next largest weighing in at 7.5 pounds. Strickland said he’s not sure what he will do with it, but one option is to boil it and make sweet potato pies with it. ‘It would take two years to bake it,’ he said.