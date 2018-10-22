Lauringburg branch inducts new members

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg branch of the National Association of University Women inducted two new members and reclaimed one former member at its October meeting.

Joyce McDow, national parliamentarian and SES consultant, performed the induction ceremony to welcome Chaka Davis Smith and Kristen Patterson. Cynthia McNeil was the reclaimed former member.

Installed officers for the 2018-19 program year were: President Dorothy Tyson, Second Vice-President Tabatha Burk, Recording Secretary Lorraine Prince, Assistant Recording Secretary and Journalist Linda Dowless, Chaplain Yulla Hines and Historian Doris David.

Outgoing President Doris Davis was commended for her leadership over the past six years.

“We are grateful for all that you have done during your tenure as president,” said McDow.