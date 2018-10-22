STATE BRIEFS

Poll worker accused

of voter intimidation

BUNN (AP) — A poll worker has been removed from an early voting site in North Carolina amid allegations of intimidating several black voters.

Members of a black group, Franklin County PAC, accused the worker of repeatedly asking about a half-dozen black voters to spell their names on Wednesday, the first day of early voting across the state.

The Franklin County Board of Elections planned to hear from the complainants and the poll worker “to get the other side of the story” on Tuesday, and the state Board of Elections confirmed to The News & Observer that the poll worker is on office duty until then.

***

Man orders two waters,

leaves a $10,000 tip

GREENVILLE (AP) — On Saturday, a man walked into Greenville’s Sup Dogs restaurant and ordered two waters.

He had a few sips, then left $10,000 in cash on a table, with a note that said “thanks for the delicious water,” Sup Dogs owner Brett Oliverio told The News & Observer in an interview. This was no ordinary generous customer.

“Ended up being a YouTube star, Mr. Beast,” Oliverio said. “They filmed the server’s reaction as she picked up the money. Crazy.”

Sup Dogs in downtown Greenville is a favorite among residents and East Carolina University students, and it’s had its share of large tips. But nothing like this.

The next largest was $500.

***

Trump returning to NC

amid 2 close House races

CHARLOTTE (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina this week to rally voters as two Republicans face close congressional races.

Trump’s campaign staff announced he will appear Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte as part of his midterm campaign tour to promote Republicans in congressional races.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris are both touting the rally on social media. Trump also visited North Carolina to promote the two in August.

***

Brothers arrested at

state fair for drugs

Raleigh (AP) — Two brothers who were working at the North Carolina State Fair were arrested Friday on drug charges, and one also faces weapons charges, according to arrest warrants.

Cedric Bernard Jeffrey, 48, of Chesapeake, Va., and Brent Timothy Jeffrey, 51, of New York, were each charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver counterfeit controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.

Wake County deputies found a gram of marijuana, 12 units of Ecstasy, 24 Ambien pills, seven tramadol pills – a potent painkiller – two Valium pills, 87 grams of a white powder resembling heroin in glass vials, rolling papers, smoking pipes, two digital scales and plastic baggies in the brothers’ 1999 Honda Odyssey minivan.

Deputies also took a .44-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver from Brent Jeffery — he was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a felon.