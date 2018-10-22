Storytelling Festival entertains the crowd

LAURINBURG — Attendees laughed, cried and were spooked by the various stories told during the Storytelling Festival at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg this past weekend.

The Center was filled with the great imaginations of Andy Offut Irwin, Tyris Jones, Megan Hicks — winner of the Springfest Bold Faced Liar competition Daimon King, and People’s Choice Beky O’Connell also dazzled the people.

“The festival was awesome and the volunteers were great,” said Johnathan Lewis, interim director for the Arts Council.

The two-day festival was a hit with an attendance of about 200 people overall — a growth from last year.

Friday night was the Olio, where storytellers each took the stage telling funny, old-time, creepy, and even fables that drew positive reactions from the crowd. Festival-goers were able to meet and greet with the storytellers as well as enjoy a snack and wine bar.

Lewis stated that storytellers told more personal and heartfelt stories on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., tellers wove masterful pieces with their words until the evening gala, which was even more magical, with the addition of music by the band, Sonic Spectrum, and final stories from the headliners. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar were also available for guests.

“It was a great turnout, numbers were up — we had to bring more tables out,” said Lewis.

He said he spoke with people from local areas, cities around the state as well as those from Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

“Everyone was really satisfied and we are looking forward to the next event,” added Lewis. “I would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, and arts council board — next year will be even bigger and better.”

