FEMA encourages people to come to disaster relief center

LAURINBURG — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened at Scotland Place last week and organizers are pushing for people to come take advantage of it.

While those who have been affected by Hurricane Florence can apply online, the center offers survivors a face-to-face walk-through and easy access for questions.

“It’s all services under one roof,” said FEMA Media Relations Specialist Pamela Saulsby. “It’s much easier to understand when you’re face to face with someone rather than online as there could be communication issues.”

The recovery center is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scotland Place, located at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

At the center, while FEMA plays a large role by helping people register and navigate everything, there are other entities who are ready to help as well — such as the Small Business Administration along with state and local entities.

Saulsby also recommends that people apply for assistance even if they’re unsure if they should, as there many options for funding.

“If you’re doubting something, if you’re a renter and think you can’t apply, just apply,” Saulsby said. “There are so many different funding options, the only way to know if you can receive some assistance is to apply.”

So far FEMA has approved more than $537 million to go to Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina, with more than $103 million in grants approved for individuals and households.

There are also temporary jobs available for those who have been displaced and need a job immediately.

“We’re currently hiring local residents for disaster relief jobs,” Saulsby said. “It can be anyone affected by the storm, it isn’t limited to specific areas of the state.”

The jobs are typically 90-day jobs paying between $14 to $25 an hour. The jobs available vary each day but range from IT specialist to administrative assistant, and Saulsby says sometimes these will result in full-time positions. The jobs can be found online at USAjobs.gov and applicants will type in local hires into the search bar.

“The thinking behind local hires is to be given community inside and help local government,” Saulsby said. “It’s a big help for those who have been displaced who need income and a job right now.”

Recently FEMA began its disaster housing program, which brings in mobile homes for survivors who have been displaced to reside until they are able to move back to their homes. However, Scotland County was not one of the 10 that had been approved.

“Disaster housing is a longer-term solution for survivors who have a need for it,” Saulsby said. “Those who have applied and approved will be contacted by FEMA if disaster housing becomes available, they do not need to call us we will contact them.”

While there is a push for those to go to the disaster recovery center, there are other ways to get information about assistance:

— Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

— Use the FEMA mobile app

— Call 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

“We know patience is low and frustrations are growing,” Saulsby said. “In the midst of all of this, we are doing all we can to make things right. It is clear that patience and understanding for all of us must rule the day. Hurricane Florence was a major storm and it is going to be months, perhaps years before things are back right.”

FEMA has approved 31 counties in North Carolina eligible to apply for individual assistance, Scotland is one of those.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

